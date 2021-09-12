More seasonal 80s with storms around

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver broke the record high temperature for the third day in a row on Saturday but we are not talking record heat anymore.

A cold front pushed through last night so temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler, in the 80s today!

We will have less wildfire smoke and a 20% chance for scattered storms. Some storms could turn severe east of Interstate 25 on the plains with large hail and gusty winds as the main threats.

Conditions remain the same on Monday before another and stronger cold front gets here by Tuesday – increase our rain chance with temperatures in the mid 70s!

The rest of the week is expected to stay warm and dry.