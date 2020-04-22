More scattered showers ahead before big warm-up

DENVER (KDVR) — You may find a few showers early Wednesday evening and again on Thursday afternoon. The chance for rain is low and in a lot of places, you’ll get dark passing clouds with gusty wind and little rain.

Friday will bring a better chance for showers. It won’t rain all day and we’re only looking to get about 1/10″ of moisture. But it will be cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s.

Another round of scattered showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon. Again, most places will be dry, so don’t cancel any plans.

The forecast for the remainder of the month continues to look dry and much warmer with highs in the 70s starting on Sunday and 80s possible by the middle of next week.