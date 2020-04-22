Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

More scattered showers ahead before big warm-up

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — You may find a few showers early Wednesday evening and again on Thursday afternoon. The chance for rain is low and in a lot of places, you’ll get dark passing clouds with gusty wind and little rain.

Friday will bring a better chance for showers. It won’t rain all day and we’re only looking to get about 1/10″ of moisture. But it will be cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s.

Another round of scattered showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon. Again, most places will be dry, so don’t cancel any plans.

The forecast for the remainder of the month continues to look dry and much warmer with highs in the 70s starting on Sunday and 80s possible by the middle of next week.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories