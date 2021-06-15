Denver reaches new record high of 101 degrees, more records to fall this week in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The hot temperatures will be sticking around for a few more days with afternoon highs expected in the upper 90s again. We will have building clouds each afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday which may provide enough shade to keep temperatures from reaching 100 degrees.

Record high temperatures will likely fall on Wednesday and Thursday. The record on Wednesday is 96 set in 2020. Our forecast high is 99 degrees in Denver. On Thursday the record high is 98 set in 2012. Our forecast is at the record of 98 degrees.

We are expecting slightly better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will bring more clouds and less heat with temperatures each day through early next week reaching the mid to upper 80s.