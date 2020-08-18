More record heat possible with dry days ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver reached 98 degrees on Monday setting a new record high and beating the old record of 97 set in 2013. The record for Tuesday is also from 2013 at 98 degrees. The forecast high is within reach of the hot record.

We have more 90 degree days coming this week and into the weekend. And, most days will stay dry. So, fire concerns will remain high. And, daily conditions of hot temps and low humidity will make it challenging for fire fighters try and battle our recent wildfires.

The only chance for much needed rain will come in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. However, don’t count of much help with the chance for showers at only 20-30% both days.