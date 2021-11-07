More record heat possible today before cooler more seasonal temps

DENVER (KDVR) — The high of 80 degrees Saturday afternoon set a new record high for the date, and was the second warmest November day in Denver’s history. Only 81 degrees on Nov. 27, 2017, was warmer.

We have another chance to tie or break the record high today – the record high for Nov. 7 is 78 set in 1999.

With the warm temperatures, low humidity and breezy conditions, a red flag warning is up for those in red through this evening.

Conditions shift as temperatures drop on Monday from a cold front.

A few snow showers are possible for higher elevations but a better chance for more widespread rain and snow showers starts Tuesday night.

Another cold front will dip temperatures into the low 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a low chance for showers on Wednesday.