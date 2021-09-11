More record heat likely Saturday, cooler 80s for Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) – More record heat is looking likely to start off the weekend. We are forecasting a high of 95 for Denver, the record is 93 set in 2018.

There will be an isolated storm possible today with increasing clouds to provide some afternoon shade on another hot day.

A slightly better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms arrives tomorrow from a weak cold front. There will be less smoke in the air and lower temperatures in the upper 80s.

A stronger cold front slides in early Tuesday, bringing temperatures in the refreshing mid to upper 70s. This will also be our best chance for rain. We are forecasting showers (not thunderstorms) possible up and down the Front Range and in metro Denver. It won’t be a lot of rain, but some places could get more than a quarter of an inch to one-third of an inch.

We will dry out for the remainder of next week. However, temperatures look to stay in the middle to upper 80s and not return to the hot 90s. Our average at this time of year in Denver is around 82 degrees.