More Record Heat Likely and Fire Weather Danger Sunday

Denver hit 101 degrees on Saturday which sets a new record high for the month and a new daily high. Saturday’s record is also the latest a 100-degree day has occurred in a year. The 101 degrees temperature is the hottest of the year. The last time it was over 100 degrees was July 19, 2019.

Today, Sunday, we continue with the high heat but will also have more smoke which could keep us from touching 100°. Afternoon high temperature is at 99° with sunny smoky skies and gusty winds.

Labor Day stays hot but top off in the lower 90s, not upper. Winds will be gusty during the day ahead of the approaching cold front, allowing the cold air to move in.

Drastic changes are headed this way…we go from record heat to possible record lows!

Rain develops late Monday night followed by a sharp increase in wind as a cold front arrives into Tuesday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to the massive drop in temperatures, rain and snow.

By Tuesday afternoon, our high temperatures barely hits 40. That’s with rain snow, and wind.

There is potential for the first freeze of the season. For areas like Fort Collins, Denver International Airport, Boulder and Centennial, it will be the earliest freeze in the past 30 years. The earliest freeze for Denver is Sept. 8, so we have the potential to tie that record.

A hard freeze is possible by Wednesday morning with projections from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Snowfall totals will range wildly depending on where you are, your elevation and — of course — ground temperatures. But with temperatures being so warm lately, we are not as worried about the ground holding onto snowfall.

For your gardens and tree limbs though, cover your plants – even a small amount of snow will lead to widespread damage and possible power outages.