More record heat ahead for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We have a low chance for a gusty (more wind than rain) thunderstorm early Thursday evening in Denver and along the Front Range. Lightning will be a concern as we don’t want to spark additional fires.

The forecast is looking hot and dry from Friday through Monday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day along with smoke and haze.

Our forecast highs each day will be in the upper 90s. The record highs all four days are also in the upper 90s and within reach of being tied or broken.

We are looking ahead to a weather pattern shift late next week that will bring more moisture across Colorado, setting the stage for daily showers and thunderstorms — bringing much-needed rain. Additionally, the increase in humidity will help to cut the heat with highs returning to the mid- to upper 80s.