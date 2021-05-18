More rain and t-storm chances Tuesday; 80s return Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Thunderstorms will be small and not as strong as last night. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies across the Front Range with highs in the mid-60s.

The mountains can expect a 50-60% chance of rain/snow/t-storms on Tuesday. Lower chances for the Northern Mountains. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Drier on Wednesday with a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver and across the Front Range. Highs in the 70s.

Warmer and drier on Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs around 80.

On Saturday, a wave of moisture will cross the state and generate a 20-30% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs in the 70s.