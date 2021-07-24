More rain and storms keep temps in the 80s Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) – We are expecting more showers and thunderstorms over the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures today. The highest chance will be today due to a cold front which will keep temperatures out of the 90s for the first time in a week.

Heavy rain will be possible over the weekend keeping the threat for flooding a concern in the high country.

The chance for rain will turn isolated for the start of next week allowing temperatures to heat back into the low to mid 90s again. Thunderstorm chances will increase toward the end of next week helping to lower temperatures into the 80s.