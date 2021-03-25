More rain and snow before sunny and warmer weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Another wave of storm systems will move across Colorado through Friday. It will deliver snow showers to the mountains with several inches expected. It will be gusty at times in the high country.

In metro Denver, we will have a brief rain or snow shower sliding off the foothills and across the area Thursday evening. We are not expecting any accumulation in the city.

Additional rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Friday with the best chance coming during the afternoon and evening. Most of it will be rain showers early. But, snow will mix in after sunset. Any accumulation in the city looks to be little to none. There could be some light accumulation of up to an inch south of downtown and off to the west.

Sunshine returns along with dry conditions for the weekend and early next week. We will have 50s on Saturday followed by mid 60s on Sunday. The warmest day will be Monday in Denver at 70 degrees.

We will have one last chance for rain and snow coming on Tuesday. If we can get around 3″ to fall at the airport then Denver could end up with the snowiest March on record. However, right now accumulating snow is possible, but it is looking like less than a few inches.