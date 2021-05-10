Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: More rain and snow before drier days return to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s going to be a soggy 24 hours across Denver and the Front Range. We are expecting additional rain showers this evening with even a rumble of thunder in a few spots.

Tonight the rain showers will mix with snow in the city and a light grassy accumulation is possible.

The foothills to the west are under advisories for deeper snow totals that could surpass 5″ in most places and possibly even 8″ up over the highest terrain. Travel will be slick and slow so allow extra time to travel into the mountains.

Areas south of downtown could also see a period of snow overnight with accumulation of a few inches mainly on grassy areas. However, roads could turn sloppy before sunrise Tuesday.

The biggest impact will be temperatures at or just below freezing tonight. So, make sure to cover any plants you may have already planted for the season. Also, bring any potted or hanging plants inside. And, finally, if you turned on your sprinkler system you’ll need to drain any external pipes.

The forecast for the remainder of the week is looking drier with a slow warming trend that has temperatures back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.