More high heat with scattered storms Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit a high temperature of 91 degrees Saturday afternoon, which was the first 90-degree temperature of 2021.

That just kicks things off, as more hot temperatures are on the way for the week ahead.

This afternoon’s temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Storm chances will pop up after noon on the Front Range and will end late Sunday evening. Storms are not expected to turn severe but could bring gusty winds, small hail, lightning and a brief downpour.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 90s on Monday, with a 20% chance for isolated storms.

Dry weather returns on Tuesday with some gusty winds. Temperatures stay in the 90s through Thursday with a slight cooldown Friday and Saturday.