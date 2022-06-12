DENVER (KDVR) — We started off the weekend with tying record-high heat Saturday of 100 degrees and it’s possible again today.

High heat continues today with gusty winds by the afternoon and an isolated storm chance.

A few severe storms are possible this evening for the NE Plains – main concerns are hail and gusts to 60 mph.

Monday has high heat and high winds which means high fire danger.

A “cold front” is coming and will move in early Tuesday, adding in extra clouds and the chance for a late-day storm. Highs are closer to seasonal averages in the middle 80s with a breezy wind.

Wednesday is also in the 80s but we quickly start to heat things right back up to the 90s.