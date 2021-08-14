More heat with some smoke and storms around

DENVER (KDVR) — We start off your weekend with plenty of sunshine but add back in some smoke, storms, and heat.

This afternoon brings slightly hotter readings in the low 90s just a few degrees above our normal in Denver of 88 degrees at this time of year.

There is only an isolated chance for a late day shower or thunderstorms. And, there will be some noticeable smoke in the air, so if you’re sensitive to that limit your time outdoors.

Sunday will bring a few more showers and thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon and evening. We will stay in the low 90s again. Some of the storms could contain brief heavy rain.

The next best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive from Wednesday through Friday as a plume of monsoon moisture moves across the state. This will bring even better chances for heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures will dip back into the mid 80s as a result of the higher rain possibility.