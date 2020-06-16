More heat Wednesday, then cooler temperatures and much-needed rain

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver set a record high Tuesday, reaching 96 degrees and beating the old record for June 16 of 95 from 2017.

We will have another hot, dry and windy day on Wednesday. The record of 98 degrees (set in 2012) looks out of reach.

A cold front arrives late Wednesday night and will drive temperatures down into the mid- to upper 70s for the remainder of the workweek. There could be a few showers late on Thursday.

A better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will be on Friday. Some places could get up to a half inch of rain…much needed!

Temperatures will slowly warm back through the 80s over the weekend with only a stray shower or thunderstorm possible each afternoon.