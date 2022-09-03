DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with mild lows in the lower 60s. Sunshine stays in the forecast for Sunday afternoon with hot highs in the middle 90s. We will be shy of the record high of 97 degrees.

Labor Day is a few degrees hotter, as highs reach the middle 90s with abundant sunshine. The heat then stays with possible record-breaking highs hovering in the middle 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The middle of the week will also be dry with no rain chances and mostly sunny skies.

Friday has slight relief, but temperatures will be above average, near 90 degrees, with a few extra clouds.

Friday and Saturday have small chances for some afternoon showers in the higher elevations. Partly cloudy skies stick around on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s.