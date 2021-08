DENVER (KDVR) — After another hot afternoon, we have a warm and dry evening ahead with a few changes for the weekend.

Rain chances and wildfire smoke are expected to increase this weekend. There is a 10% chance for isolated showers and storms on Saturday and 20% on Sunday.

Wildfire smoke will become thicker in northern and western Colorado by Saturday evening.

Hot temperatures return to start next week with rain chances going up again Wednesday and Thursday.