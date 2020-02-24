More cold, snow and wind in Denver before steady warm-up

Alert
DENVER (KDVR) -- A few snow showers will be possible Monday evening, especially in the Colorado mountains. It will stay windy across metro Denver with northerly gusts of up to 30 mph.

Tuesday will bring more strong wind from the north along with colder temperatures in the 20s for Denver. There will also be a period of light snow from late morning through late afternoon. Currently, accumulation looks to be light with less than an inch most places.

We will start a dry stretch of days with a steady warming trend through the weekend. So, get ready for some sunny days with highs in the 50s.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive on Monday with accumulation again a possibility.

