More 80s before cooler trend, a few showers

DENVER (KDVR) — We still have a couple of very warm days in the 80s with the possibility of reaching record highs on Friday and Saturday. There will be less smoke and haze along with a few passing clouds.

There will be a cold front pushing across Colorado on Sunday with more clouds, light mountain snow and a few late-day rain showers in metro Denver. It will be breezy with temperatures in Denver dipping into the mid-70s.

Skies will quickly clear behind the cold front, with sunny skies returning Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the refreshing 60s to start the week.

The remainder of the forecast looks dry again with mainly sunny skies and temperatures warming back into the 70s.