DENVER (KDVR) – We have more of the same through Monday with this unsettled weather pattern and highs hovering in the low 70s.

Sun and clouds to start, change to passing showers and an isolated storm or two by early afternoon.

Showers hang out in the mountains during the day with some light snow mixed in.

Monday has smaller afternoon rain chances to begin the workweek.

Tuesday is cooler with highs struggling to get out of the upper 60s and a few leftover storms.

Midweek we are dry and sunny.