More 60s Thursday before storm system brings rain, snow to Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Thursday will be the last mild and dry day on the Front Range before the next storm system arrives.

High temperatures will climb to into the mid-60s again on Thursday with sunny skies and dry conditions. Fire danger will be high with winds gusting up to 40 mph in metro Denver and up to 50 mph in Southern Colorado and on the eastern Plains, where a Fire Weather Warning is in place.

Big weather changes will move in Friday, bringing a chance of rain and snow to the Front Range.

Friday will start out with mostly cloudy skies and drizzle. Rain showers will move in during the afternoon, eventually changing over to snow Friday night. Snow showers will continue on the Front Range through early Saturday morning before clearing out.

Snow accumulation will be about 1/2 inch up to 5 inches in metro Denver. There will be a wide range of totals because these showers will be very hit-and-miss. Areas that do get under a snow band will stack up a few inches of snow but areas that do not could see just a dusting.

Drier weather moves in by the weekend with high temperatures returning to the 50s.