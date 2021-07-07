Monsoon takes a break: Record highs possible Thursday-Friday, cold front arrives Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a drier weather pattern between Wednesday and Friday as the monsoon takes a break. High temperatures will surge into the 90s to near 100 degrees. The record high on Thursday is 103 degrees set in 1989. The record high on Friday is 98 degrees.

The mountains turn drier between Wednesday and Friday as the Monsoon takes a break. The chance of afternoon t-storms drops to 10%.

A cold front arrives on Saturday morning and clouds increase and temperatures will drop into the 80s in Denver and the Front Range. This front will stay across the Front Range and not affect the mountains west of the Divide.

Sunday is drier and sunny with highs in the 80s to about 90 degrees.

It will be hot and dry early next week with highs in the 90s. This includes the All-Star Game on Tuesday; hot with a small chance for an afternoon t-storm.

The next monsoon surge might occur late-week next week.