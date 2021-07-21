Monsoon surge Wednesday with afternoon t-storms, flash flooding possible

DENVER( KDVR) — A surge of monsoon moisture hits Colorado on Wednesday. This extra moisture fuels afternoon thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, mudslides, and flash flooding. Expect flash flooding on the Burn Scars and Glenwood Canyon.

In Denver, smoky morning sunshine gives way to a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

In the mountains, expect a high chance for afternoon rain/t-storms, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The chance stays high in the mountains on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for rain and t-storms; expect Glenwood Canyon closures each day. This will have an important effect on goods and services across the Western Slope.

In Denver, the chance for afternoon t-storms stays elevated through Saturday then drops back down to 20% on Sunday.