Monsoon surge Wednesday, mountain flash flooding; Drier Labor Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting high chances for rain/t-storms and flash flooding today across the mountains, especially the Western Slope.

A surge of monsoon moisture plus the remnants of Hurricane Nora are sliding across Colorado. Expect cooler mountain highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be a half inch to two inches of total rainfall possible across the Western Slope.

There’s a high risk for flash flooding on the burn scars and closure of Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Denver, chances for afternoon rainfall run 30-40% with highs around 90.

High rain/t-storm chances in the mountains continue on Thursday. There will be a dry break Friday morning followed by a round of afternoon t-storms.

Turning much drier Saturday through Labor Day across most of Colorado with small afternoon t-storm chances. Warmer temps return.