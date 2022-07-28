DENVER (KDVR) — A few late-night thunderstorms rumbled across Denver and the Front Range. The Pinpoint Weather Team says they could last into early Thursday morning with brief heavy rain, lightning, and wind.

Afternoon thunderstorms are likely across the mountains, foothills, Denver and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop 1 inch of rain in 30 minutes, which will create a flash flood risk.

Flash flood watches currently cover all mountain zones through Thursday evening at 10 p.m.

Rain/thunderstorms could last through the night into Friday morning in the southern mountains.

The chance for rain/thunderstorms in Denver on Friday drops to 40% with highs in the 70s.

Saturday starts dry and sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 80s.

Temperatures will heat back up on Sunday with highs in the 90s. Conditions will also be drier, with only a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms.