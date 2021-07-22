Monsoon surge continues with afternoon t-storms and flash flooding in the mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another round of afternoon thunderstorms and flash flooding across Colorado. Burn scars are highly susceptible to debris flow and mud slides.

In Denver, we start dry on Thursday then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Expect hot highs in the mid-90s.

In the mountains, monsoon moisture will fuel another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. The chances are even higher on Friday and Saturday. The risk of a Glenwood Canyon closure is high.

Rain chances start to drop on Sunday and Monday and highs will surge back into 90s.