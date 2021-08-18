Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Monsoon Surge: Cold front promises rain, t-storms, and better air quality

DENVER (KDVR) — We have smoke this morning then improving air quality by this afternoon. Why? A monsoon surge and a cold front will rotate the wind direction and deliver higher rain chances across Colorado.

Flash flooding is likely in the mountains this afternoon, tonight, and Thursday.  There is a high risk of Glenwood Canyon closure and flash flooding on Wednesday and Thursday.

The chance of rain/t-storms in Denver runs 20% Wednesday afternoon, 60% on Thursday, and 20% on Friday. Expect cooler highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday in Denver.

It will turn drier Saturday-Monday. Expect less smoke on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

