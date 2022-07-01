DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting partly cloudy skies in Denver with a 40% chance of afternoon rain/thunderstorms and highs in the low 80s.

The monsoon surge continues in the mountains through this weekend. On Friday, expect high chances for rain-/t-storms in the mountains with highs in the 60s and 70s. Flash flooding is possible.

Forecast radar 5pm Friday.

The chance for afternoon t-storms drops to 30% on Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to do outdoor activities in the morning.

4th of July

Expect sunshine in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 90s.

Temperatures heat-up significantly late next week with 100 degrees possible next weekend.

