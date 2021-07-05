Monsoon driven thunderstorms Monday; Burn scar flash flooding possible

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a surge of monsoon moisture the next two days. This will fuel slow moving thunderstorms the next two afternoons over the mountains, burn scars, and Front Range Foothills. Glenwood Canyon closures are likely.

In Denver, expect dry mornings with scattered afternoon t-storms. These storms will deliver heavy rain and lightning. Highs will be 85-90 degrees.

Drier Wednesday-Friday in Denver and across the Mountains. Front Range highs will be in the 90s.

Saturday-Sunday dry with highs in the 90s.