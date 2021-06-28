Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Monsoon arrives in Colorado with surge midweek; highs stay cool in the 70s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting morning sunshine with a 20% chance for afternoon t-storms on Monday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs will be in the mid-70s. The normal high right now is 87 degrees.

The Southern and Central Mountains have the highest chance for rain/t-storms this week with lower chances in the Northern Mountains.

Mudslides in Glenwood Canyon are possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday as a new surge of monsoon moisture rolls into Colorado. 

It is now monsoon season in Colorado. It typically runs July-August as new moisture surges into Colorado from the south. You’ll notice more humidity in the air.

Slightly drier Friday-Sunday across the board.  Highs 70s and 80s in Denver.

