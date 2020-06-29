Hot Monday with high fire danger, some in the Front Range will see 100 degrees

DENVER (KDVR) — As we head into a new work week, temperatures will remain well above average. Highs today will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s across the Front Range, with 70-80s across the High Country.

Denver’s record high for today is 102 set back in 1990, which will stay safe. Expect plenty of sunshine and windy conditions. Fire danger will remain high through the day as a result.

Forecast highs for Monday, June 29th

A disturbance will move through the state on Tuesday, cooling temperatures back into the 80s throughout the Denver metro area. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the state, with a low risk for severe weather. Any storms that form will be capable of producing strong wind, heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning. Showers and clouds will clear out by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will offer quiet weather with seasonal temps in the 80-90s for eastern Colorado, 70-80s in the mountains. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the middle of our work week.

Shower chances will return Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain above average, soaring into the 80s and 90s throughout the holiday weekend.