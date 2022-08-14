DENVER (KDVR) — After some evening showers and storms, clouds will linger across Denver with mild lows in the middle 60s on Sunday.

Monday kicks off a week with highs staying in the 80s. Strong storms can build through Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain to the foothills and Palmer Divide.

There is a flood watch in effect west and south of Denver for Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain can cause excessive runoff, meaning flooding is possible along creeks, streams, low-lying areas, and places with poor drainage. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown!

Tuesday’s storm chances are much lower and south of Interstate 70. Highs will be mild in the lower 80s with a light breeze. Wednesday brings sunshine back into the forecast with highs in the middle 80s. Thursday has abundant sunshine with seasonal highs in the upper 80s.

A few extra clouds move in on Friday afternoon, but we stay dry with highs in the middle 80s. The weekend looks comfy with highs staying in the middle 80s and mainly sunny skies.

Saturday has a small chance for an isolated shower or storm.