Mixed sunshine Thursday, 40s in Denver; Weekend storm system with mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a mountain wave cloud mixed with sunshine today across Denver and the Front Range.  Highs in the 40s.  Less wind than Wednesday.

The mountains stay cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.  Highs will be in the 20s.

The chance of mountain snow showers continues on Friday.  Dry across the Front Range.

The main part of the storm system arrives Saturday-Sunday.  Central and Northern Mountains get 2-8 inches.  Pockets of heavier totals likely around Crested Butte and Steamboat.  The biggest totals occur in the Southern Mountains where 1-2 feet is likely.  This includes Wolf Creek, Silverton, and Purgatory.  Telluride gets about 10 inches.  Even Durango could see 6-10 inches.

A second storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday with another shot of snow for the Mountains.

Any snow accumulation in Denver between Sunday-Monday looks light around 1 inch.  Another 1 inch of snow is possible Monday-Tuesday.  Colder highs in the 30s.

Forecast totals by Sunday 5pm.

