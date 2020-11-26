Minor Thanksgiving cold front with snow; Warmer this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting sunshine early on this Thanksgiving then increasing clouds. Denver reaches 43 degrees. Flurries arrive tonight. Little or no accumulation.

The mountains start sunny then quickly turn cloudy with snow showers. An inch or less of accumulation. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

Drier on Friday. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday is sunny and warmer in the 50s.

Sunday is also dry, breezy, 40s.

The next storm system arrives on Tuesday. Snow is possible in the mountains. Colder highs across Denver in the 30s.

Future radar/satellite 10pm Thanksgiving. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snowfall Thanksgiving. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.