Minor cold front New Year’s Eve; Warm, dry weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a minor cold front tonight into New Year’s morning. A dusting of mountain snow possible. Dry in Denver and across the Front Range.

Highs today reach 45 in Denver. 30s on Friday behind the cold front. Partly sunny skies.

Sunset time tonight is 4:44pm.

New Year’s Eve at midnight: Dry in Denver, partly cloudy, 20s.

Highs surge to near 50 degrees this weekend across the Front Range. Dry, sunny.

The next storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday in the Mountains. 2-6 inches of accumulation.

There is a slight 10% chance of precip in Denver on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Highs drop about 10 degrees.