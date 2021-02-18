Milder temperatures over the weekend along with more snow

DENVER (KDVR) — After a long stretch of cold days with periodic snow we will finally return to more seasonal 40 degree readings this weekend. Your Friday will bring some morning clouds followed by more sunshine for the rest of the afternoon.

On Saturday we will have increasing clouds through the day with highs again in the mid 40s. A cold front will slide south across the Denver area and bring a round of evening snow. Right now accumulation looks light with pockets of half inch totals possible.

Sunday will be sunny again, but in the wake of the cold front highs will only reach about 40 degrees.

We will jump into the mid to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Then our next best chance for snow returns on Wednesday into early Thursday along with colder temperatures back in the 30s. Accumulation looks likely with several inches possible which is good news because we continue to run short of snow this season.