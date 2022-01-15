Mild with more sunshine to end weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain clear Saturday night with mild overnight lows in the middle 20s. Wind will be light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine is back for Sunday afternoon with mild temperatures lingering across the area. Highs will make it into the lower 50s with a light northerly wind.

The temperatures continue to climb for the start of the week with abundant sunshine. Highs near the 60-degree mark on Monday and stay in the middle 50s for Tuesday afternoon.

Extra clouds arrive on Wednesday with the small chance for a few flurries through the late evening hours. Cooler temperatures in the 40s return for the end of the week with clearing skies. Highs are back to the 50-degree mark on Saturday with mainly sunny skies.