DENVER (KDVR) — After evening showers, extra clouds stick around Denver Saturday night with comfy lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day keeping highs in the lower 80s. Isolated storms are possible during the second half of the day, but that is focused in the foothills and south of the metro area.

Monday kicks off the workweek with the slight chance for a shower or storm with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s. Sunshine is back for Tuesday and Wednesday with a dry middle of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday is also in the upper 80s, with extra clouds in the afternoon and a small chance for a storm. Friday has better storm chances and more clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be warm in the middle 80s.

Saturday has fewer chances for rain, but clouds linger with highs in the middle 80s.