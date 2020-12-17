Mild, with highs in the 40s Thursday; Storm delivers snow Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting high cloudiness today across Denver and the Front Range. Highs around 45.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds today with snow developing afternoon. It looks light. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

Snow continues in the mountains Friday. 1-4 inches of total snow accumulation. Highs in the 20s.

Light snow hits Denver between 10am and 3pm. 0-1″ of accumulation. Highs in the 30s.

Drier in Denver on Saturday-Sunday, 40s. Breezy on Sunday.

One more small clipper hits the Central and Northern Mountains midday Saturday with up to 1″ of accumulation. Highs in the 20s.

Drier across the board on Monday-Tuesday.

Slight chance for snow on Wednesday in the Mountains and across the Front Range.

Looking way down the road to Christmas, it looks dry in the Mountains and in Denver.

Forecast snowfall Thursday-Friday.