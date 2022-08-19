DENVER (KDVR) – Scattered storms will push south across Colorado Friday evening. Storm chances stay through the weekend with more temperatures in the 80s.

There will be a 20% chance for storms Friday afternoon and evening in Metro Denver. The skies will be hazy from a little bit of wildfire smoke blowing in from the Pacific Northwest.

The air quality will improve into the weekend with temperatures staying in the low to mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, showers and storms will be on and off throughout the day keeping skies mostly to partly cloudy.

Sunday’s storm chances will come in the afternoon with the best chances staying south and west of Denver.

Storm chances will stay isolated to scattered each afternoon into next week with the driest days being Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for at least the next seven days.