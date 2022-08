DENVER (KDVR) – Storm chances stay through the weekend with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s to low to 80s each afternoon.

Today showers and storms will be on and off throughout the day keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy.

Sunday’s storm chances will come in the afternoon with most storms staying south and west of Denver.

Mountain rain and storm chances stick around into this week while the metro starts to dry things out.

Temperatures stay seasonal in the 80s all week.