Mild weekend temperatures with more sunshine

DENVER (KDVR) — Clear skies remain in the forecast Friday night as lows dip to the middle teens with light winds.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with abundant sunshine along the Front Range and extra clouds in the mountains. Highs are close to seasonal averages in the middle 40s. Light flurries are possible later in the day in the higher elevations and even briefly through the metro area after sunset.

Temperatures on Sunday are slightly cooler on the back side of that weak cold front, but sunshine sticks around. The start of the workweek sees highs making it to the upper 40s with brisk winds on Tuesday.

There is the small chance for some flurries on Wednesday with extra clouds across the state. Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the lower 50s then return for the end of the week.