Mild weekend followed by blast of cold next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will continue tonight and Saturday in the Colorado mountains with some additional light snow on Sunday. Travel will be slick and slow at times. However, totals of a foot or more is great for area ski resorts and our water supply.

In Denver we are expecting a dry weekend with just some passing clouds at times and some breezy conditions. We will reach the mid- and upper 40s on Saturday followed by 50s on Sunday.

Temperatures look to turn much colder next week with 40s Monday, 30s Tuesday and then the rest of the week in the 20s for highs and single digits for lows. A blast of arctic air will be sliding into the Midwestern states and we will be on the western edge of that cold blast.

We will also have a chance for snow in the city arriving on Thursday and Friday. Right now, snow totals look light with an inch or two over the two-day period. However, with the much colder temperatures, roads could turn slick.