Mild weekend before frigid cold front Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — A beautiful weekend up ahead but big changes get here Monday!

Nice sunshine today warms us to the 50s with a bit of a breeze.

Tomorrow we continue on the warming trend and will be windy in the high country.

A cold front gets here Monday and brings in arctic air – really going to feel the frigid temps Tuesday through Thursday! Snow comes with it but looks to be light for the metro while heavy for the mountains.

The cold is the main concern so be ready for slick roads sticking around through Thursday morning.