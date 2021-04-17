Mild weekend before cold and snow returns Monday

Some are waking up to a few flurries this morning as snow showers linger on the Front Range, foothills, and mountains into early Saturday.

Snow will be light in places that do see showers with minimal accumulations and travel impacts expected.

These showers will be hit and miss so not every spot will see snow.

Drier weather moves in for the afternoon and sticks around through Sunday. Sunshine and a slight warm up returns to the Front Range Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s.

Right after that though, another chance for snow moves in quickly on Monday dropping temperatures back into the 30s.