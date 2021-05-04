Mild Wednesday ahead with spotty storms; Dry, warm weather returns Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few isolated showers and storms Tuesday evening on the Front Range, although most places will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Some light snow showers will fall in the Front Range mountains Tuesday evening with only light accumulations on the high peaks expected.

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s by Wednesday afternoon with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Storms will be spotty, so a lot of places will not see rain but storms that do develop are not expected to turn severe. Shower and storm chances will start as early as 10 a.m. and will continue on and off through the afternoon.

Drier weather will move in on Thursday and Friday with hot temperatures. Highs will hit the 70s on Thursday and will reach the 80s by Friday.

Scattered storm chances will return by the weekend with a cold front cooling temperatures into the 50s on Sunday.