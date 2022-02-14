Mild Tuesday followed by snow showers Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday was another warm day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will stay warm on Tuesday before snow on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s highs will hit the upper 50s with sunshine and dry weather.

High temperatures will drop to the 30s on Wednesday with snow showers starting midday into the afternoon. Snow will fall through Wednesday evening and will come to an end early Thursday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. The Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes will be impacted.

Totals for this storm will range from 2 to 5 inches in metro Denver with 3 to 7 inches for the foothills and Palmer Divide. There will be about 4 to 10 inches in the mountains with 1 to 3 on the Eastern Plains.

Dry weather will return by the time the sun is up on Thursday. Some roads could still be slick for the morning drive. High temperatures will hit the 30s Thursday afternoon.

Drier and warmer weather will return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Denver will have a weekend of beautiful weather ahead with highs in the 50s and a lot of sunshine.

Another chance for snow arrives next Monday.