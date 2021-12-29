Mild Thursday for Denver, then cold and snow for NYE

DENVER (KDVR) — Clear skies remain across the Front Range on Wednesday night as lows dip into the upper teens. Light snow continues to fall in the mountains through Thursday and early Friday before a larger set of systems moves in for the end of the year.

The Front Range will be mild with highs near 50 degrees, sunny skies and breezy wind. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Snow will become heavier in the mountains on Friday and that snow may move into the Front Range by the evening hours. With the expected snow and frigid temperatures, we have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday and Saturday.

The snow lingers across the state through Saturday morning, with skies clearing for the start of the new year. Much colder temperatures also move in with highs struggling to get out of the teens on Saturday.

Snow forecast New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day:

Western Slope ski areas: 12-24 inches

East of Vail Pass, Summit County, Tunnel: 8-16 inches

Foothills and west Boulder: 6-12 inches

Denver and Interstate 25 Corridor: 2-5 inches

Palmer Divide: 3-6 inches

Skies then clear out with a slight bump in temperatures as we begin the first week of the new year.