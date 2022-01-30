Mild through Monday, Cold front Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — More sunshine and mid 50s to finish off the weekend and to even finish off the month on Monday.

Get outside and enjoy it because cold changes are on the way!

A cold front arrives Tuesday with building clouds and highs only in the upper 30s. Snow is expected to push into the area after the evening commute and will continue through Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute can be impacted, especially on roads with less vehicle traffic. Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Temperatures on the backside of this system will be cold, staying in the 20s for Thursday and only in the 30s for Friday.